Football Action Highlights The Weekend Local, College & Professional

District football playoffs kickoff tonight all throughout the area….

Over on 935 rocks the lake, the Camdenton Lakers will take on the Rolla bulldogs to start their journey to a possible class five title…..Lakers and Bulldogs played all the way back in week one that was a Camdenton 42 to 21 win. Lakers are 7 and 2 on the year meanwhile the Bulldogs are 3 and 6….you can watch that game tonight KRMS TV channel 32.11 on your antenna enabled television.

School of the Osage on classic country 104 .9….Indians take on Warrensburg tonight and you can tune in to Guy Wayman and Tony Herman for all of the coverage.

The Eldon Mustangs are taking on Buffalo tonight that’s in class 3 district 5, while Versailles in class 2 district 3 taking on Cole Camp.