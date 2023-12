Another shopping event with lake area kids who may not be as fortunate as others is being called a success.

Personnel from the Mid-County Fire District teamed up on Monday night with organizers of the Super Cat Fest 4 Kids to hit the Supercenter in Camdenton and to put plenty of smiles across the faces of some 15 youngsters.

Chief Scott Frandsen says the annual Shop with a Firefighter event would not be possible without the team effort from all involved.