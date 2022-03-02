Parents, a heads up…..There’s another baby formula being recalled.

SOC Similac PM 60/40 has now been added to the recall list that includes select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare Formulas announced earlier this month.

The FDA is investigating reports of a serious infection called Cronobacter sakazakii, being linked to the powdered infant formulas produced at a Michigan facility.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening sepsis infections or meningitis.

Read more here: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/infant-formula-recall-what-know