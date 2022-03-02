News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Additional Products Added To Formula Recall

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 2, 2022 , ,

Parents, a heads up…..There’s another baby formula being recalled.

SOC Similac PM 60/40 has now been added to the recall list that includes select lots of Similac, Alimentum and EleCare Formulas announced earlier this month.

The FDA is investigating reports of a serious infection called Cronobacter sakazakii, being linked to the powdered infant formulas produced at a Michigan facility.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe, life-threatening sepsis infections or meningitis.

Read more here: https://www.fda.gov/consumers/infant-formula-recall-what-know

 

