An Ozark area-based charity is stepping up to help the residents of Ukraine.

Officials with the Convoy of Hope say they’re main focus is to assist those who are fleeing Ukraine as refugees.

The Convoy is working with all of the border countries who surround Ukraine, helping local officials navigate the hundreds of residents attempting to leave the country.

Convoy has been in Ukraine since 2014 and officials say that groundwork was vital in allowing a quick response to the crisis.

To donate, you can go to the convoy’s website which is http://convoyofhope.org/Ukraine.