The fate of a Camdenton area man accused of a double murder in August, 2016, is now in the hands of the judge after a two-day bench trial comes to an end. During the second day in Camden County, Wednesday, a motion calling for the acquittal of Steven Endsley was denied by Circuit Judge Kenneth M. Hayden while a second motion asking for the case to be dismissed altogether because of a lack of evidence was not acted on. Endsley was charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action along with one count of arson. Court documents alleged that Endsley stabbed the two victims before setting their trailer home on fire. Following closing arguments, the court took the matter under advisement and will set a date in the next couple of weeks for the verdict to be announced.

