Agenda Set For Thursday’s BOE Meeting In Morgan County R2 Schools

New business will highlight Thursday night’s meeting of the Morgan County R2-Versailles Board of Education.

The district’s 2022-2023 audit, setting a date for the long range planning meeting, the teen outreach program and opening the candidate filing period to run for office are among the new business items on the agenda.

There’s also a closed session to deal with student discipline, legal matters and personnel on the agenda.

The Morgan County R2 Board of Education meeting, on Thursday of this week, begins at 6:00 in the middle school library.