New Program At SFCC Will Allow Students To Help Area Business Owners Grow Online Presence

A special program is coming to the Lake Area aimed at helping small business owners.

The Missouri Small Business Development Center (MOSBDC) at State Fair Community College and SFCC’s Digital Media Communications accredited program have partnered to offer one-on-one consultation to small business owners by students who are pursuing Skills Certificates or Associate of Applied Science degrees. Owner and student consultation sessions will be scheduled weekly after the spring semester begins, which is Jan. 16, and there is no charge.

The two-fold purpose of this collaboration offers digital media students the opportunity to use the knowledge and skills they are learning to help small business owners expand their market share and audience reach and to promote their products and services. To participate, business owners will need to have an active website and an active presence on at least two social media platforms.

Students assigned to owners will work with them in analyzing their websites, optimizing search engine features, displaying advertisements, marketing strategies using email, managing their online reputation, and more.

To learn more about this opportunity, please contact Kelly Asbury, SFCC’s MOSBDC director, at kasbury1@sfccmo.edu or (660) 596-7350.

The Missouri SBDC at State Fair Community College is made possible by a funding partnership through the federal Small Business Administration, the University of Missouri Extension and State Fair Community College’s The LearningForce.