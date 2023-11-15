National Crash Responder Safety Week Highlighted By Osage Beach Fire District

Local First Responders issue a reminder that it’s “Crash Responder Safety Week”…an awareness campaign about the dangers faced every day by first responders.

The Osage Beach Fire District says the numbers are clear…nearly every week at least one first responder is killed with many others suffering life-altering injuries while on the scenes of traffic crashes.

Among the tips to avoid adding to those numbers include slowing down when approaching a crash scene, moving as far over as you can when passing the scene and pay attention to those who may be directing traffic at a crash scene.

Crash Responder Safety Week started on Monday and comes to an end on Friday.