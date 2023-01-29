Traffic Looking Good At Overland Park Boat Show

The annual Overland Park Boat show is underway and event organizers say so far traffic has been good.

“As far as the e-mails and phone calls I’m getting…it feels like it’s going to be a good show” says Mike Kenagy with the Lake of the Ozarks Marine Dealers Association, “But that’s one thing you never can nail down completely before hand until all the after-action show reports are completed.”

He tells KRMS News they have new watersports booths, a few mega yachts and even a go-fast race boat on the floor…which is why they’ve expanded to more rooms inside the center…“We’re kinda limited on space due to the size of the convention center but we’ve expanded to every room and snuck in everything we can.”

The event runs through Sunday.