Alcohol Likely Factor In Crazy Wreck On Bagnell Dam BLVD That Injured Three People

Heading into Sunday afternoon, the highway patrol was reporting four arrests over the weekend in the lake area…all four alcohol-related and with alcohol being a likely factor contributing to an injury accident on Bagnell Dam Boulevard near Union Electric Road.

The accident happened shortly before 12:30 this (Sunday) morning when a pick-up driven by 28-year-old William Wolf, of Russellville, was travelling at a high rate of speed, crossed over the center a couple times before leaving the road, travelling through a ditch, going airborne after striking a guardrail, colliding with several curbs and then striking another ditch.

Wolf and two passengers suffered minor injuries and were treated at Lake Regional.

Wolf also now faces pending charges of DWI-physical injury, careless and imprudent driving involving an accident, no vehicle registration and not having insurance.

Reporter Mike Anthony