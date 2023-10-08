Osage Beach Man Facing Manslaughter Charges Gets Those Charges Changed & Pleads Guilty – Now Receiving Probation

An Osage Beach man originally charged in connection to allegedly providing his mother a mix of drugs that caused her death in 2021 enters a plea to an amended complaint this week in Camden County.

Derek Beck was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter but, according to Prosecuting Attorney Richelle Grosvenor, new information received during the investigation of the case, which was released to another media source, made it necessary for an amended complaint to be filed.

“The defendant’s attorney filed with that news organization an update to the case, explaining for that news organization the change in facts, the toxicology report that had come in that made it so that the original charge was improper. And the new charge, what the defendant pled guilty to, was proper.”

The case came to an end this week with Beck avoiding a jury trial with a guilty plea to the charge of delivering or attempting to deliver a controlled substance.

Beck was sentenced to a five-year suspended imposition of sentence and five years of probation.