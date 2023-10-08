Lake Regional Preparing Children’s Festival To Learn About Hospital, Helicopter & Ambulances

The Lake Regional Health System continues to gear up for an event on October 21st to bring some familiarity with a trip to the doctor’s office or, worse, to the emergency room for parents and kids of all ages.

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — Kids and their families are invited to the free Lake Regional Cares for Kids Festival from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 21, in the hospital’s main parking lot. A free hot dog lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Come out for free family fun, and meet Lake Regional team members who care for kids,” said Lake Regional CEO Kevin McRoberts, FACHE. “We always have a good time welcoming families at this fall festival.”

Kids will have fun with pumpkin painting, games, crafts, clowns, a straw maze, an obstacle course and more activities. They also will be invited to tour the Lake Regional Emergency Department and take a look inside emergency vehicles, including a fire truck, ambulance and helicopter. The first 200 children, ages 10 and under, will receive a free Lake Regional Cares for Kids T-shirt.

Parents and caregivers can take advantage of free car seat checks provided by Lake Regional Security team members certified in car seat safety. They also can interact with Lake Regional physicians, nurses and staff representing Lake Regional Hospital, Clinical Dietitians, ENT & Audiology, Family Birth Center, Pediatrics, Pharmacy, Rehab Therapy, Speech Therapy and Sports Medicine.

Plus, MoCHIP, a program sponsored by Linn Creek Masonic Lodge, will be set up in the hospital’s main lobby to provide free comprehensive child identification packets for parents to use in emergencies.

Lake Regional Health System provides care to children at seven primary care and three Express Care clinics. Plus, several Lake Regional specialty clinics care for children, such as Lake Regional ENT & Audiology. Lake Regional Emergency Department has a designated pediatric space, and Lake Regional Family Birth Center has a Level II Nursery to keep more babies close to their families. Learn more at lakeregional.com/Pediatrics.