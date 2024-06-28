MO Constitutional Freedom Issues Statement On Supreme Court Decision For Moyle VS US

The group Missourians for Constitutional Freedom issues a statement following the Supreme Court’s decision in the case Moyle versus the U.S.

The court ruled 6-3 to allow Medicare-participating hospitals in Idaho to perform emergency abortions when a woman’s health is at risk overriding the state’s near-total abortion ban.

The justices did not, however, answer the question of whether the Biden administration’s interpretation of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act conflicts with Idaho’s ban.

While the court’s decision lends hope to other states, such as Missouri, with total or near-total abortion bans, Moyle versus the U.S. will not continue to play out in lower courts and could end up again before the Supreme Court.