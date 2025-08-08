fbpx

Two Arrested In Benton County Following Narcotics Search In Lincoln

At least two people are taken into custody in Benton County after a narcotics search warrant uncovers methamphetamine, paraphernalia and a 22-rifle.

The search warrant was executed by the sheriff’s office and the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force early Wednesday afternoon in the 29,000 block of Highway-A-B in Lincoln.

Taken into custody and put on 24 hour holds were 51-year-old Dusty Weers and 64-year-old Steven Pruitt.

Weers has since formally been charged with possession of a controlled substance and delivery or possession at a county jail while Pruitt is formally charged with possession and unlawful use of a weapon for possessing it with a controlled substance.

Pending court dates that were scheduled to be held on Thursday, bond for both was set at $15,000.

Reporter Mike Anthony