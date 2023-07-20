Cardinals Win – Royals Fall & Mizzou Prepares To Showcase Basketball Team

It may wind up to be too little too late when it’s all said and done, but the Cardinals are starting to play some better baseball.

They’ve won five in a row….They beat the Marlins to sweep that series yesterday, six to four in St. Louis.

Big home run by Nolan Gorman in this one.

His 19th of the year came off Sandy Alcantara in the first inning in support of Dakota Hudson and the Cardinals bullpen.

Zach Thompson, who hasn’t been seen much at the big league level, went down to the minor leagues, tried to stretch out as a starter, but he came out of the bullpen to shut out frames to earn the win.

Now for a frame of reference here, the Cardinals still ten games below 500, but they have moved out of the cellar in the National League Central Division.

The Royals, meanwhile, can’t follow up a nice win against the Tigers.

They lose last night. 3 -2 was the final, although unexpected good pitching on both sides.

Although Eduardo Rodriguez has been tremendous. He was an all -star. He gets the win for the Tigers.

Seven innings gave up. Just two runs.

And we’re a ways away from college basketball, but Mizzou holding an open practice for the public to see sort of the unveiling of this year’s team coming up Saturday at Mizzou Arena.

If you’d like to attend, it starts at 12:30.