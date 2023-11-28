Alleged Admission From Boat Driver Involved In August Fatal Crash Says “I Drank Too Much”

I drank too much.

That’s the alleged admission in a probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse against a Sunrise Beach man accused of being drunk and behind the wheel of a boat with 15 people aboard which crashed killing one person back on August 26th.

Bobby Gene Childers has now formally been charged with BWI-Death of Another, BWI-Serious Physical Injury and BWI-Physical injury.

The accident allegedly happened while Childers was jumping waves from a cruiser causing the boat he was operating to be pushed into a breakwater near the 23-mile marker of the main channel. Pronounced dead at the scene was 44-year-old Nicolette McKenna of Sunrise Beach while 14 others, including Childers, were transported from the scene…three requiring immediate medical attention.

Childers initial appearance on the charges is set for January 9th.