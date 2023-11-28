Cantaloupe Recall Marked Urgent Following Numerous Hospitalizations And Two Deaths

More people are getting sick across the country from tainted cantaloupes.

There’s a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes and pre-cut fruit products, with nearly 100 cases seen across 32 states.

At least two people have died in Minnesota.

A total of 45 people have been hospitalized so far after eating it.

Whole cantaloupes affected might have a sticker that says Molly Chia or Rudy. Pre-cut.

Brands include Aldi and Freshness Guaranteed.

Missouri is included in the recall.

More details:

Recalled whole cantaloupe from the following brands:

Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label on the cantaloupe that says “Malichita” or “Rudy”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”.

Retailers and wholesalers would have received recalled whole melons from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malachita/Z Farms” or from Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy”, or from Pacific Trellis in corrugated cartons with certain lot codes.

Recalled cut cantaloupe and products made from recalled whole cantaloupes:

ALDI External Link Disclaimer cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31.

cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31. Vinyard cantaloupe chunks and cubes, fruit mixes, melon medleys, and fruit cups containing cantaloupe. Most have a “Vinyard” label, and some have a red label with “Fresh” sold between October 30 and November 10 in Oklahoma stores.

Freshness Guaranteed seasonal blend, melon trio, melon mix, fruit blend, fruit bowl, seasonal fruit tray, fruit mix, and cantaloupe chunks; and RaceTrac fruit medley sold in clear square or round plastic containers at select retail stores in IN, MI, OH, KY, NC, TN, VA, IL, TX, LA (see recall announcement for lot codes and “best by” dates).

More information about recalled products and product images can be found in the recall links above.

FDA’s investigation is ongoing. Updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.

Symptoms of Salmonella Infection

Illness usually occurs within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food and usually lasts four to seven days. Symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. Children younger than five, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe infections.

Status

Ongoing: updates to this advisory will be provided as they become available.

Recommendation

Consumers, restaurants, retailers, and wholesalers should not eat, sell, or serve recalled cantaloupe or recalled products containing cantaloupe.

Some consumers freeze cantaloupe for later use. Consumers, restaurants, and retailers should check their freezers and throw away recalled fresh or cut cantaloupe that was frozen for later use.

If you cannot tell if your cantaloupe is part of the recall, do not eat or use it and throw it away.

Follow FDA’s safe handling and cleaning advice and use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with recalled products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Contact your healthcare provider if you think you may have symptoms of a Salmonella infection after eating recalled cantaloupe.

See full story here: https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/outbreak-investigation-salmonella-cantaloupes-november-2023