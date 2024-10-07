fbpx

Missouri Highway Patrol Recovers Woman Who Reportedly Jumped from Moving Boat and Drowned

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who jumped from a moving boat and failed to resurface at Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol report says it happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the 45-mile mark of the main channel near Cartwright Cove.

The woman was identified as 42-year-old Kendra Potter of Englewood, Florida. Her body was apparently recovered sometime on Monday.

Personnel from the Gravois Fire District also responded to the initial call on Saturday.

Reporter Mike Anthony