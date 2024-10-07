Missouri Highway Patrol Recovers Woman Who Reportedly Jumped from Moving Boat and Drowned

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman who jumped from a moving boat and failed to resurface at Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol report says it happened around 3:30 Saturday afternoon at the 45-mile mark of the main channel near Cartwright Cove.

The woman was identified as 42-year-old Kendra Potter of Englewood, Florida. Her body was apparently recovered sometime on Monday.

Personnel from the Gravois Fire District also responded to the initial call on Saturday.