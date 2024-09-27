One in Custody After Another High-Speed Pursuit Begins in Osage Beach

Another high-speed pursuit starting on highway-54 near Passover Road comes to an end, this time, with a 29-year-old Climax Springs woman wanted on a felony probation warrant taken into custody in Cole County.

Shelby Ann Love is formally charged with aggravated fleeing a stop or detention.

It’s alleged that Love signaled to turn onto highway-42 before merging back onto 54 and leading the Camden County deputy through Miller County and into Cole County where spike strips were used to end the pursuit in the area of Brazito.

Speeds during the pursuit reportedly topped 100-miles-per-hour.

Love is being held in the Camden County Jail on the no-bond probation warrant with additional charges expected to be filed in connection to the pursuit.