Alleged Osage Beach Sexual Assault Could Still Be Prosecuted Says Camden County PA

An alleged sexual assault that happened in Osage Beach over the weekend is drawing the attention of the Camden County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

At issue is information passed on to KRMS that the case could go without being prosecuted because the victim refused to press charges which, according to Prosecutor Richelle Grosvenor, is all too often misunderstood by the public.

“Just to make it clear. Because you have to understand day in and day out, when we prosecute people, we tell victims, you provide input. You don’t get to decide what happens with the case.”

Grosvenor also says, just because a charge isn’t filed right away, it doesn’t mean that an alleged offender is off the hook…“Generally speaking, it’s one year on a misdemeanor, three year on felonies. There’s difference, of course, for homicide cases, et cetera. I mean, it doesn’t have to be done immediately.”

Grosvenor also says it’s vital to a case, if you are a victim or a witness, to provide law enforcement with as much information about an incident as you can, whether you think that information is insignificant or not.