Lake Area Woman Working To Raise Money For Those In Hawaii Affected By Fires

Relief efforts continue after the devastating wildfire which pretty much wiped out parts of Hawaii with one lake area resident hoping to make, at least, a little bit of a difference.

“They pretty much lost everything. They lost their pets, their homes. A lot of people lost their lives. I mean, they’re still counting,” says Lake Resident Alli Johnson, “So I’m just trying to raise awareness, first of all, and then also raise funds to give back to my community in Hawaii.”

Johnson is coordinating a fundraiser car wash with proceeds earmarked for victims, which also include some of her family and friends, in Lahaina.

The car wash will run from 10-3 this Friday on the parking lot for Dicks Sporting Goods in Osage Beach.