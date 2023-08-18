Camdenton Woman Released On Bond Following Officer Involved Shooting

A Camdenton woman accused of pulling an object believed to have been a gun from her side and pointing it at officers before being shot during an officer-involved shooting on Easter night is now free on bond.

28-year-old Marianne Roepe was charged with unlawful use of a weapon-exhibiting in connection to the incident which reportedly stemmed from an earlier verbal confrontation at a nearby fast-food restaurant.

Roepe’s next court date, at this time, is not available after her case was apparently elevated to a higher security level in the courthouse.

A second person arrested during the sequence of events that night, 35-year-old William Allen on a third-degree assault charge involving a special victim for alleged aggressive behavior toward law enforcement that night, remains in custody and has a scheduled court date on a separate case later this month.