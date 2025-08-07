New Missouri State Highway Map Shows Updated Roads, Bike Routes & Tourist Destinations

The Official 2025-2026 State Highway Map is now available to the public free of charge.

The 2025-2026 Official State Highway Map will be available to the public free of charge starting Thursday, Aug. 7. Printed copies of the map will be available at the Highway Gardens Expo Center at the Missouri State Fair, which runs from Aug. 7-17 in Sedalia.

“Having access to one of these printed maps means you’re prepared,” said MoDOT Director Ed Hassinger. “We recommend having a current version in your vehicle, just in case you find yourself without cell service or GPS. But we also hope that when you hold this map in your hands, it gives you a sense of adventure and awe with all that Missouri has to offer.”

To request a map, contact your local MoDOT district office or call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). To request online, visit modot.org/official-state-highway-map, where you’ll also find file versions available for download.

The map features an aerial photo of Missouri Route 79 near the DuPont Reservation Conservation Area south of Hannibal and appears courtesy of the Missouri Division of Tourism. Inside features a welcome letter from Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe, encouraging travelers to stop and take in the sights and sounds of the Show-Me State.

Other features include 2020 U.S. Census Bureau population numbers for Missouri cities and counties as well as a current list and locations of state parks and historic sites. Insets on the back of the map bring metro areas into greater detail and feature historic trail and route markers, rest area and roadside park locations, U.S. bike routes, post office locations and more.

There are more than 4,000 highway shields and over 2,000 towns featured on the front of the map, connected by 33,814 miles of state highways, 5,300 miles of railroad tracks, and 1,385 miles of Interstate highways. The map also includes the locations of 120 public-use airports and 18 public ports.

Data sources for the map include MoDOT, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, the USGS National Map, Environmental Sciences Research Institute and the Missouri Spatial Data Information Service.