Ameren Announces Annual Lake Cleanup Event

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 1, 2022 ,

It’s officially March and it’s that time again…. Time for the annual spring shoreline cleanup event.

Officials with Ameren every year hold a Spring and Fall cleanup around the Lake Area, where locals get the chance to help “clean up the lake” by removing debris along the banks.

It’s part of their “Adopt-the-shoreline” program, which since 1991 has been encouraging groups and residents to “adopt” portions of the Lake of the Ozarks shoreline for litter control.

Volunteers can contact Ameren Missouri directly to register a cleanup crew and arrange for trash services.

AMEREN PRESS RELEASE

By Reporter John Rogger

