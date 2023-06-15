Ameren Donates 100 AC Units To Seniors & Disabilities Center Servicing Miller, Moniteau & Maries Counties

Dozens of seniors and others with disabilities in need of a little cooling down this summer are being encouraged to apply for energy assistance which could come in the form of window air conditioning units.

Ameren-Missouri has donated 100 window A-C units to the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City which reaches out to those in need in, at least, six different counties including Miller, Moniteau, Cole, Maries, Osage and Callaway.

This is the 23rd year of the Save Our Seniors Cooling Summer Project and the 18th year for Ameren to be involved in it.

Over that time, Ameren has helped deliver nearly 10-thousand of the A-C units.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO. (June 14, 2023) – Ameren Missouri has donated 100 Energy Star rated window air conditioners to the Samaritan Center in Jefferson City. On average, energy-efficient air conditioners cost less than a dollar a day to operate and can be lifesaving in extreme heat.

This year’s air conditioner donation marks the 23rd anniversary of Cooldownmissouri.org’s “Save our Seniors” (S.O.S) Cooling Summer Project. It is Ameren Missouri’s 18th year of participation in the program. Since then, Ameren Missouri has helped deliver nearly 10,000 window air conditioner units to qualified seniors and people with disabilities across the region.

“We highly encourage our customers to run their air conditioners this summer,” said Mitch Ditter, senior manager of Ameren Missouri’s central Missouri division. “The few dollars it takes to run an air conditioner doesn’t compare to the value of protecting your health and being safe.”

“Thanks to this generous donation from Ameren Missouri, we are now able to distribute 100 more air conditioners to the individuals and families most in need throughout our community this summer,” said Ben DeFeo, operations manager of the Samaritan Center.

Older adults and people with disabilities as well as low- to moderate-income families are encouraged to apply for energy assistance funds by visiting Cooldownmissouri.org or by calling 314.241.0001 or 314.834.0034, which are their hotlines for seniors and people with disabilities only.

Other Ameren Missouri resources are available for seniors and those with medical concerns. Customers and their families are encouraged to visit AmerenMissouri.com/HealthAndSafety for information on:

Medical Equipment Registry – Register your medical equipment so that we can notify you about planned maintenance outages. You should also have a back-up plan in place for emergency outages.

The Caring Contact Program – Eligible customers may designate a person or agency for Ameren Missouri to contact prior to disconnection for nonpayment. Caring Contact helps protect the health and safety of older adults and people with disabilities who may need additional support in handling potential disconnection of service.

Keeping Cool Program – Helps make summer energy bills more affordable for senior citizens, those with children under 5, or who have a documented chronic medical condition. It includes up to five monthly electric bill credits in the summer months to keep customers cool and safe.

Weatherization Assistance – Qualifying income-eligible homeowners and renters within the area are eligible to receive assistance in the form of weatherization improvements to their homes through local agencies. Elderly and disabled persons are given preference. The improvements include caulking, water heater jackets, weather stripping, and insulation.

Energy assistance is also available to Ameren Missouri customers who need help paying their bills. Visit AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance to learn about various support options, including:

LIHEAP – The State of Missouri offers assistance for income-eligible customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). To apply online, visit myDSS.mo.gov/energy-assistance.

– The State of Missouri offers assistance for income-eligible customers through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). To apply online, visit myDSS.mo.gov/energy-assistance. Budget Billing Plan – A free option that helps level out seasonal changes in customers’ energy bills by dividing the previous year’s usage into predictable baseline monthly payments. The result is more peace of mind and an energy bill that stays the same – even when the temperature outside does not.

– A free option that helps level out seasonal changes in customers’ energy bills by dividing the previous year’s usage into predictable baseline monthly payments. The result is more peace of mind and an energy bill that stays the same – even when the temperature outside does not. Pick A Due Date – Pick the day of the month that is most convenient for you to pay your Ameren energy bill.

– Pick the day of the month that is most convenient for you to pay your Ameren energy bill. Energy-Efficiency Rebates – A variety of resources and rebates for energy saving products are available to help reduce energy usage. Visit AmerenMissouriSavings.com for details.

About Cooldownmissouri.org

Cooldownstlouis.org is a bistate nonprofit dedicated to providing education and resources to help the most vulnerable citizens, especially seniors, low-income families and the physically disabled. The organization works with more than 34 agencies to make sure utility bills are paid and the community’s most vulnerable citizens have access to the energy-efficient air conditioners they need to stay safe.

About Ameren Missouri

Ameren Missouri has been providing electric and gas service for more than 100 years, and the company’s electric rates are among the lowest in the nation. Ameren Missouri’s mission is to power the quality of life for its 1.2 million electric and 132,000 natural gas customers in central and eastern Missouri. The company’s service area covers 64 counties and more than 500 communities, including the greater St. Louis area. For more information, visit Ameren.com/Missouri or follow us on Twitter at @AmerenMissouri or Facebook.com/AmerenMissouri.