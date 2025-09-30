Local Manufacturing Has Large Impact On Statewide Economy

What kind of impact does local manufacturing have on the statewide economy…?

About 11.6 percent, or more than 52-billion of the state’s $451.2 billion economy in 2024 alone.

That’s according to a report released on Friday by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center which also says, nationally, that manufacturing contributed 10 percent to the total Gross Domestic Product.

The manufacturing industry also employs more than 284,000 across 8,400 establishments statewide in Missouri.