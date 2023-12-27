Ameren Says They Expect To Begin Winter Drawdown Sometime This January

Ameren-Missouri officials say the annual winter drawdown at Lake of the Ozarks will begin in the next week or two.

Bagnell Plant Manager Brad Todd says, despite the drought this year and a lack of winter precipitation so far, the big pond is pretty much right where it needs to be before the official process begins.

“We can start that in January….Probably January 2nd time frame. And we’ve got we’ve got that whole time to get down to 654.”

Todd also says the current levels are not expected to affect any power being sent from Bagnell Dam to the St. Louis area and that lakefront property owners need to start preparing now for the fluctuating levels if they haven’t started already.

As of Tuesday, the lake level stood at 657.7 with the river level at 551.2 and Truman coming in at 705.

Generation is expected to be minor for, at least, the next few days.