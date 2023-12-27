Highway Patrol Gearing Up For New Years Holiday

The Missouri State Highway Patrol will, once again, have troopers out in force this upcoming weekend for the New Year’s holiday counting period.

Captain John Hotz says over the course of the 2022 counting period, there were six people killed and another 345 injured in 925 traffic accidents covered by the highway patrol.

Hotz also encourages anyone partaking of alcohol to have a sober driver ready and for all motorists and passengers to be buckled up and watch out for other motorists.

Anyone suspecting a drunk driver or if you are involved in an accident, you should contact the highway patrol at *55…the same goes for on the water.

The official counting period starts at 6-PM Friday and will end at 11:59-PM next Monday.