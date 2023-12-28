More Out of State Fugitives Captured in the Lake Area

Two more fugitives from out of state land are taken into custody in the lake area.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office says 25-year-old Malik Dion-Calvin Scott and 26-year-old Kabreya Marie Rogers were taken into custody late Tuesday night.

Online court records indicate that Scott had been wanted on at least four warrants out of Independence, Warsaw and Kansas City while Rogers was wanted on a probation and parole warrant out of Clay County, Missouri.

Scott and Rogers are also both apparently facing charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

They are being held in the Camden County Jail.