Benton County Woman Honored For Saving Father’s Life

ByReporter John Rogger

Mar 18, 2022 , , ,

A Benton County woman is being hailed a hero after saving her father’s live during a fishing trip.

According to the Benton County 911 Facebook page, resident Rose Baker was named “Hero of the year” for 2022 at the Missouri Public Safety Communications Conference.

Last September, Rose and her father were on a boat when he noticed he was having a heat stroke and called 911.

Eventually the phone was handed to Rose, who worked with the dispatcher to administer CPR, not once…but twice, in order to save his life.

Rose, who had never driven a boat before, was able to get assistance through the phone and brought the boat to shore so safety officials could help her father.

Her father survived and is fully recovered.

 

