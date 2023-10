It’s a busy month with a pretty full calendar for the American Legion Post-624 in Sunrise Beach.

Some events include:

–hosting the West Side Social on Tuesday of this upcoming week;

–a Fall Turkey Shoot on Saturday, the 14th;

–and the Auxiliary’s annual Fall Bazaar on Saturday, the 28th.

Legion Post-624 will also host its Veterans Day Breakfast on November 11th and a Thanksgiving Dinner on November 15th.