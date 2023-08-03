Annual Back To School Fair Kicking Off Friday At Camdenton High

Parents in Camden County who find themselves in a little bit of a bind for the annual expense of back-to-school stuff are being encouraged to take advantage of the Child Advocacy Council’s Back-to-School Fair.

“We want to make sure every child in Camden County has school supplies, backpacks and vouchers for socks and underwear” says Nancy Pope with the Child Advocacy Council.

She tells KRMS News that this is truly a community effort…“not only does the CAC participate in this, but we also have Central Ozarks Medical Center, Lake Regional Hospital, The Scouts, Compass Health & The Health Department….so we have a lot of shareholders from in this community participating in the efforts.”

The “Back-to-School Fair” is for kids ages Pre-K through 12th grade.

It’s being held from 11-3 on Friday at the Camdenton High School Commons.

Those who can’t make it can drop by the child advocacy thrift store on Saturday or Sunday between 9:00 and 12-noon.