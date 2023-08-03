Suspect From Deadly Casey’s Store Shooting Now Facing Additional Felony Charges

The suspect accused of gunning down one Hermann city police officer and seriously injuring another now faces additional felony counts after Attorney General Andrew Bailey files an amended complaint.

Kenneth Lee Simpson now finds himself charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest for a felony.

The charges allege that Simpson shot the two officers at a Casey’ss store in Hermann after they arrived to try serving multiple warrants against Simpson.

Simpson is being held without bond with a preliminary hearing set for Friday afternoon in Gasconade County.