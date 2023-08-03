Osage Beach Woman Facing Felony Charges For Domestic Assault With A Blender

An Osage Beach woman faces a class-A felony charge of first-degree domestic assault involving serious physical injury after an incident which happened late Wednesday afternoon.

A probable cause statement filed in the Camden County Courthouse alleges that video surveillance at the scene showed 64-year-old Maria De Jesus Espinosa Amador throwing water on the unidentified victim before trying to hit him or her with a glass pitcher from a blender.

Amador was then pushed to the ground in an attempt to control her arms when a third person, also unidentified, got involved kicking the victim in the torso area which was able to free up Amador.

Amador then allegedly struck the victim twice with the blender pitcher in the face causing multiple fractures and heavy bleeding.

The victim was taken to Lake Regional and then transferred to University Hospital while Amador was taken into custody.

As of Thursday afternoon, she was being held on a $25-thousand bond.