Annual “Buy Missouri Week” Returns OCT 14-21 Statewide

Thu. Oct 12th, 2023
The annual statewide Buy Missouri Week is right around the corner starting this Saturday, the 14th, and running through next Saturday, the 21st.
The week promotes the concept of buying locally to support the men and women responsible for creating, producing, growing, manufacturing, distributing, selling and promoting goods that are made here in Missouri.
The Buy Missouri economic development initiative was created in 2017 with the annual recognition officially signed into law in 2018.