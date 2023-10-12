First Ever Car Show At Camdenton City Park Set To Benefit Skate Park Renewal

A group of kids looking to make a difference is behind a first ever event happening at Camdenton City Park this weekend.

Parks and Recreation Director Travis Brock says the kids came up with an idea to coordinate an event with proceeds to benefit “Camdenton Skate Re-new”…an effort to raise funds for the renovation of the city’s skate park.

“So we have a group of young kids very supported by their parents, but I’m eager to kind of help us. The city in the park, renovate the skate park. And so that’s that’s kind of how this all came about.”

The “Cruisin’ Camdenton Car” show will feature live music, food and drink, vendors and…of course…some pretty cool classic cars to enjoy.

The car show will run from 10am-4pm in city park on Saturday. And if you can’t make it in person, 93.5 Rocks will be broadcasting from the event from 11am-1pm.