Missouri Is 23rd Out Of 47 States When It Comes To “Bullying” Issues At School

How does the State of Missouri rank when it comes to the problems of bullying in our schools?

According to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri comes in at number-23 in the survey of 47 states plus the District of Columbia.

The rankings were determined based on 20 key metrics including the prevalence of bullying, impacts and treatments associated with bullying and anti-bullying laws.

Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island had the fewest problems when it comes to bullying while Nevada, Alaska and California had the biggest bullying problems.

Full Report:

With 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems, as well as expert commentary.



To identify the states where bullying is most pervasive, WalletHub compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from the bullying-incident rate to truancy costs for schools to the share of high school students bullied online.



Top 10 States with Bullying Problems Bottom 10 States with Bullying Problems 1. California 39. New York 2. Alaska 40. New Mexico 3. Nevada 41. Virginia 4. New Jersey 42. Indiana 5. Louisiana 43. Utah 6. Pennsylvania 44. Maine 7. Georgia 45. District of Columbia 8. Wisconsin 46. Rhode Island 9. Oklahoma 47. Massachusetts 10. Wyoming 48. Delaware



Best vs. Worst

Delaware has the lowest share of high school students bullied on school property , 10.20 percent, which is 2.5 times lower than in Alaska, the highest at 25.50 percent.



, 10.20 percent, which is 2.5 times lower than in Alaska, the highest at 25.50 percent. The District of Columbia has the lowest share of high school students bullied online , 8.90 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in New Hampshire, the highest at 21.80 percent.



, 8.90 percent, which is 2.4 times lower than in New Hampshire, the highest at 21.80 percent. Maine has the lowest share of high school students involved in a physical fight on school property , 3.20 percent, which is 4.6 times lower than in California, the highest at 14.70 percent.



, 3.20 percent, which is 4.6 times lower than in California, the highest at 14.70 percent. North Dakota has the lowest share of high school students who missed school because they felt unsafe at school, 4.90 percent, which is 3.5 times lower than in New Mexico and North Carolina, the highest at 17.00 percent.



To read the full report and to see your state’s rank, please visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-at-controlling-bullying/9920