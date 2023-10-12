Missouri Is 23rd Out Of 47 States When It Comes To “Bullying” Issues At School

Thu. Oct 12th, 2023
How does the State of Missouri rank when it comes to the problems of bullying in our schools?
According to a study by the personal finance website WalletHub.com, Missouri comes in at number-23 in the survey of 47 states plus the District of Columbia.
The rankings were determined based on 20 key metrics including the prevalence of bullying, impacts and treatments associated with bullying and anti-bullying laws.
Delaware, Massachusetts and Rhode Island had the fewest problems when it comes to bullying while Nevada, Alaska and California had the biggest bullying problems.
Full Report:
With 20% of students ages 12-18 experience bullying, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s States with the Biggest Bullying Problems, as well as expert commentary. To identify the states where bullying is most pervasive, WalletHub compared 47 states and the District of Columbia across 20 key metrics, ranging from the bullying-incident rate to truancy costs for schools to the share of high school students bullied online.
|Top 10 States with Bullying Problems
|Bottom 10 States with Bullying Problems
|1. California
|39. New York
|2. Alaska
|40. New Mexico
|3. Nevada
|41. Virginia
|4. New Jersey
|42. Indiana
|5. Louisiana
|43. Utah
|6. Pennsylvania
|44. Maine
|7. Georgia
|45. District of Columbia
|8. Wisconsin
|46. Rhode Island
|9. Oklahoma
|47. Massachusetts
|10. Wyoming
|48. Delaware
Best vs. Worst
https://wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-states-at-controlling-bullying/9920To read the full report and to see your state’s rank, please visit: