Annual Camden County Shop With A Cop Nets Toys For 200 Kids

The holidays will be at least a little brighter for nearly 200 youngsters in Camden County who may have gone without if it weren’t for the “Shop With a Cop” program.

“This is a project that’s near and dear to most of our hearts. Because if you’ve never done it, if you’ve never been there and seen the looks on these kids faces and how excited they are and how grateful they are…it’s amazing.”

Sergeant Scott Hines from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office says some $50,000 were raised for the cause but the real credit goes out to the volunteers.

“We had dozens of volunteers that came out to help. Some of them were kids of our deputies or some of the state troopers kids. But a lot of the folks were just people from our community that wanted to come out and help.”

The highway patrol, personnel from different state agencies in the area and other law enforcement participated in the event.

Several other lake area law enforcement agencies also do holiday shopping for the kids in the respective areas as well.