Camdenton Woman Facing Murder Charges Has Court Case Suspended Due To Mental Health Condition

The first-degree murder case against a homeless Camdenton woman has now been suspended until, at least, April of next year.

In an update to a KRMS story from over the weekend, 40-year-old Chrisma Ellis was represented this past week by her attorney for a case review hearing during which a report from the department of mental health was reviewed. In the report, Ellis was deemed unfit for the case against her to proceed.

It’s alleged that earlier this year Ellis killed Thomas Gifford at a residence on south Business-5 before fleeing to the Kansas City area where she admitted to a friend that she had stabbed Gifford several times, believed he was dead and was waiting to be picked up for the murder.

Ellis is also charged with tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action. She will remain in the custody of the Department of Mental Health until a court review date in April to determine if the case can continue at that time.