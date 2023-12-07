Fair Grove Woman Injured In One Car Crash – Now Faces DWI Charges

A one-car accident on Lowell Williams Road south of Charlie Creek Road in Camden County sends a Fair Grove woman to the emergency room with serious injuries.

The highway patrol report says it happened around 10:00 Wednesday morning when the car driven by 46-year-old Melissa Bowles crossed over the center.

Bowles overcorrected sending the car off the roadway where it struck a utlitiy pole before continuing on and overturning onto the driver’s side.

Bowles was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. She was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.

According to the highway patrol, Bowles is also being accused of DWI, driving suspended, not having insurance and other driving-related offenses.