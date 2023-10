One person is injured in a two-vehicle accident on highway-7 at Christopher Drive in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 3:00 Tuesday afternoon when 44-year-old Charles Flaggard, of Camdenton, was slowing to make a turn and was hit from behind by 1 17-year-old boy from Linn Creek.

The juvenile was not hurt while Flaggard was taken to Lake Regional for treatment of minor injuries.