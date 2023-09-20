Camden County Murder Suspect Denied Request’s For Mental Examination & To Represent Himself In Court

A motion filed by the state seeking a mental examination of a Jefferson City man charged with first-degree murder has been shot down in Camden County.

Chad Tariq Brewer, who’s being held without bond, appeared in court on Tuesday when the motion requesting a mental exam was denied by Circuit Judge Matthew Phillip Hamner.

A motion filed earlier by Brewer to represent himself was also denied and the public defender’s office ordered to represent him.

Brewer is charged with the murder along with delivery of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia dating back to Memorial Day Weekend-2021 when he allegedly gunned down Vonza Watson at Lazy Gators.

Next up is a pre-trial hearing followed by the scheduled start to a jury trial on January 8th.