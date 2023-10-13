Annual Osage Beach Fall Festival Taking Place This Saturday

It’s another big weekend for Osage Beach with the city’s annual Fall Festival on the calendar for Saturday.

“We have live music, we’ll have a petting zoo, bounce houses, vendor village…lots of things. We’re going to have a very strong showing for our military and law enforcement this year. We’re very pro-military and law enforcement.”

Parks and Recreation Manager Eric Gregory also says that that support for the military will include some engineer vehicles being on display from Fort Leonard Wood.

And for those who are hungry enough, the Kansas City Barbeque Society will also be on hand for the sanctioned Dragon Smoke Barbeque Competition.

The Osage Beach Fall Festival in the City Park off the parkway will run on Saturday from 10am-4pm.