Climate Change Could Change The Taste Of Beer In The Future

Could climate change really alter the taste of beer in the future…?

That could depend on whom you ask but, according to Weatherology’s Ray Miller, it is conceivable.

“There’s some risk to a lot of agricultural changes with climate change. And so there’s some concern that the types of hops you would grow, the types of the various grains that you would grow may have to change. And, you know, I don’t know, maybe a threat to beer is what finally gets us to move towards something more sustainable. I have no idea.”

A report released Wednesday cites scientists in Europe studied the issue and found that hops are ripening 20 days earlier compared to the 90’s and, at the current rate, farmers will lose about a third of their typical crop by 2050.

Sunday afternoon and Monday Night Football may never be the same.