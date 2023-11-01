Escaped Inmate Captured Following Manhunt In Osage County

A man who escaped from an Osage County Jail on Sunday is now back behind bars and facing additional charges

According to Osage County Sheriff Michael Bonham, 33-year-old Alex Stieffermann had “overpowered” two detention officers, causing injury to them both.

The Sheriff says they then received a citizen’s report of a “suspicious person” walking around the city of Linn, which led to a 3-hour manhunt and the capturing of Stieffermann.

He now faces new charges from the Osage County Prosecutor’s Office…they include assault on Law Enforcement and escaping confinement.

Numerous agencies assisted in the hunt for Stiefferman, including the Gasconade, Maries, Cole, Miller & Callaway County Sheriff’s Offices, The Linn Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol.

****Full Release:

On 10/29/2023, around 8:40 PM Alex Stieffermann overpowered and assaulted two detention officers and was able to access the outside. A manhunt ensued for approximately 3 hours, and Stieffermann was apprehended within the city limits of Linn around midnight.

A notice was sent out to the citizens of Linn of the escape and a citizen reported a suspicious person walking down Tenth St in Linn. Deputies quickly flooded the area and were able to take Stiefferman into custody without incident.

One detention officer was transported to the hospital for a laceration and was released. The other officer was treated on scene and was able to return to duty.

New charges will be filed with the Osage County Prosecutors Office for assault on Law Enforcement x2 and escaping confinement.