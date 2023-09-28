Another Young Eagles Flight Event Is Set For This Saturday In Eldon

The friendly skies above Eldon and the surrounding area will be alive with activity on Saturday with another Young Eagles event…a chance for the kids to catch a ride and explore the world of flying.

Putting on the free event Saturday is the lake area chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association.

Each flight takes about 20 minutes and there will be a handful of planes…not the experimental types…on hand.

The Young Eagles event at the Eldon Model Airpark will run from 11a-2p and registration can be done in advance at YEDAY.ORG and punching in the code 8304.