Crash In Morgan County Injures One Person

Two people are injured including one seriously when the vehicle they were in ran off southbound highway-5 near Twin Bays Road before striking an embankment and overturning in Morgan County.

The highway patrol identified 61-year-old Susan Pierce, of DeKalb, as the driver.

She suffered moderate injuries and was taken to Lake Regional.

Her passenger, 93-year-old Ray Krumme, of St. Joseph, was seriously hurt and flown to University Hospital.

Both were wearing seat belts at the time.

