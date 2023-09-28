Seven Murder Cases Remain On The Docket Across Camden & Miller Counties

Courtrooms in and around the lake area are gearing up for several high-profile cases including seven of them for murder

In Camden County…Alexander Ozzy Cantrell-King is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and armed criminal action; Chrisma Ellis is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, tampering with a motor vehicle and armed criminal action; Jordan Jones faces one count each of second-degree murder and armed criminal action; Eric Cole is charged with one count each of second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit a class A/B/C felony, abandoning a corpse and stealing; and Chad Tariq Brewer is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, delivery of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

And in Miller County…Terry Ewens is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, domestic assault and burglary plus two counts of first-degree kidnapping; and Amy Murray is charged with one count each of first-degree murder, armed criminal action, arson and tampering with physical evidence.

All but the Ellis case remain open on the circuit court level.