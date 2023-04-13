It’s one of those problems that happens elsewhere, not here in the lake area…we are referring to sexual assaults and child abuse. However, according to Stephanie Dominique, Director of Forensic Assessment and Consultation for Lake Regional, unfortunately, it is a much bigger problem than most think.

Dominique also says, with the problem as widespread as it is, it takes the efforts of several agencies just to try staying on top of the problems.

The statistics speak for themselves with victims of sexual assaults and child abuse being from any age range and coming from across the different socio-economic backgrounds. If you are a victim or suspect a family member of being one, you are encouraged to immediately contact local law enforcement. The month of April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Child Abuse Prevention Month.