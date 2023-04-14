Late Night Fire Damages Ozarks Amphitheater Complex

Extensive damage is reported to the concession stand and office area of the Ozarks Amphitheater after a late night fire Thursday.

Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the call was received shortly after 10:00 and, upon arrival, the first units responding discovered flames showing from the building and already venting. The second floor had already collapsed and crews focused on an exterior attack with a second alarm sounded to call in additional help.

The fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes and there were no injuries.

Frandsen also called it fortunate that the complex was equipped with its own water system that was used to supplement water supply for fire personnel on the scene which also included Osage Beach, Sunrise Beach, Lake Ozark and Southwest, along with assistance from Camden Ambulance, Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Lebanon Fire District which moved up to cover any other calls for Mid-County.

Crews were on the scene for about four hours and the cause of the blaze is being investigated by the Mid-County and State Fire Marshal’s offices.